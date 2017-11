“Darkness rises, and the Light to meet it.” A new clip for The Last Jedi brings Luke Skywalker back to the ship that started it all, but that’s not the only place we see the Millennium Falcon.

The new clip gives us plenty of new glimpses at the upcoming film, including a few surprises. We get a better look at Snoke’s throne room, as well as Finn joining in the Battle on Crait. And look, the Falcon is there too! The Last Jedi arrives on 15th December, and tickets are currently on sale.