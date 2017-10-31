More Kids Have Tried Drugs Than Cigarettes Nowadays

There's some good news and some bad news for parents around the country today, with data from the NHS suggesting that the number of children who have tried cigarettes has fallen — hooray! — but that they're experimenting with legal highs and gases and drugs instead. Which is... we don't know. At least playing on train tracks is on the decline now they all have iPads.

According to an NHS survey of 12,000 children between the ages of 11 and 15, 24 per cent of them have tried drugs in some form, whether that's huffing the contents of a balloon or trying some of dad's illegally purchased darknet valium supply. The better news for the lungs of the next generation is that only 19 per cent of them have tried a cigarette now, a number that's plummeted from a level of 49 per cent in the mid-1990s.

Drug experimentation is up nine per cent in this year's data, although some of this might be because such weird new trends as nitrous oxide and the various legal highs on sale were included in the questions put to the kids for the first time. [The Times]

