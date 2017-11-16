My Brain Refuses to Believe These Are Clouds and Not the Ocean

Through the lens of a talented photographer, familiar scenes can be turned on their heads, fooling your eyes into seeing something completely different. In this video, it looks like Lars Leber captured the ocean as waves churned up a blanket of sea foam, but in reality it’s a long timelapse of clouds slowly rolling through Colorado Springs in the US.

It’s a scene that people who fly on a regular basis often see when traveling on an overcast day. But by capturing the clouds using a timelapse technique, Lars reveals that those gentle movements aren’t really so gentle, they’re just playing out in slow motion over our heads.

[YouTube via Boing Boing]

