My Eyes Can't Tell Which Direction These Dominoes Are Falling

Using a new stacking technique she calls soniverse, the eternally patient domino master Hevesh5 (or Lily Hevesh, as she’s known off YouTube) created this mind-melting domino fall that makes it look like the tiny blocks are falling in both directions as they collapse.

The technique requires an extra heaping helping of patience during setup, as half the dominoes need to be balanced so that they’re standing at a slight angle. But, as you can see in the video below, a little clear tape used as a makeshift hinge helps ensure that the dominoes on top always fall in the right direction—or is it the left direction? I’m going to need to watch this a few more times.

[YouTube via The Awesomer]

