No One Told Paddington Bear to F*ck Off

Some people, perhaps even seriously, thought that M&S sneaked some swearing into its celebrity-packed 2017 Christmas advert, with the ad perhaps appearing to suggest the line "F*ck you, little bear" was said to Paddington at the end.

Such was the perhaps even serious furore surrounding this that the Advertising Standards Authority was forced to step in, with the results of an interim investigation now revealed. The ASA says: "Whilst we appreciated that some viewers may have misinterpreted this, the ad did not contain a swear word and therefore did not break the rules."

So no, it was "thank you" even though it does quite sound like the bad words. [Guardian]

