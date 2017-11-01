Now You Can Buy The Maps From Lev Grossman's The Magicians

Like any fantasy novel worth its magical salt, Lev Grossman’s The Magicians series had some beautiful maps. Now, courtesy of the artist behind those illustrations, you can own big, beautiful versions of them, albeit for a hefty price.

Roland Chambers, the illustrator behind the maps, is selling special high-quality prints at his website. Pre-orders on the prints, which feature maps from all three books in the series in all their Chronicles of Narnia-homaging glory, are going for the hefty price of £100, but notably, these prints are signed and limited edition—only 100 of each map is planned to be made available.

They’re really quite gorgeous. I’m a fan in particular of the “Voyage of the Muntjac” Map. You can check out all three on Chambers’s website here, and pre-orders run from now until January 1st. [Roland Chambers, via The Verge]

