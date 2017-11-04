Of Course This Stunning Image of the Milky Way is an Award Winner

This is what it takes.

David Magro, with his incredible picture of the Australian sky, is the winner of the Sharp Shot Australia photography competition - and will now be the Western Digital Australia 2018 photography ambassador.

Sharp Shot Australia is a photography competition organised by Western Digital, who says it is aimed at "supporting and celebrating Australian photography enthusiasts in their passion and creativity".

The competition attracted over 450 entries, ranging from a roaring hurricane to a peacefully swimming turtle.

"We were blown away by the number and high quality of photographs we received from a national pool of professional and emerging photographers," said George Saad, sales director for Australia and New Zealand at Western Digital.

"David's entry is phenomenal. He captured a beautiful landscape using impressive photography skills to uniquely portray light and stars."

The top 50 finalists will have their submissions printed, framed and exhibited at The View in Sydney on Tuesday, 21 November. Finalists' entries will also be featured in a limited-edition Western Digital Australia photography book.

