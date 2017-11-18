Oh, Thank God: The Incredibles 2 Finally Has a Teaser Trailer

I’ve waited a long time for this. The sequel to Disney and Pixar’s The Incredibles, still one of the most fun and well crafted superhero movies around, is finally within striking distance. And now we have a teaser.

It is, admittedly, not a massive trailer, offering little idea about the plot, setting, or tone of the new movie. But it does offer something fans have been waiting for for, oh, thirteen years or so: the moment when Mr. Incredible realises his son, Jack Jack, has superpowers. In rough terms: all of the powers.

Watch it below. The Incredibles 2 comes out June 15, 2018. Next year. Man, it feels good to say that.

