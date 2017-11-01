Openreach Van Effigy Wins Bonfire Night

Residents in the village of Templeton in Devon have put into action what many of us have been thinking, with their fury at BT's engineering teams demonstrated by burning an effigy of an Openreach van.

Templeton's rage with Openreach stems from a faltering superfast rollout in the area, with residents apparently promised fibre-to-somewhere-nearer or at least an end to their terrible broadband connections three years ago, offerings that are still to materialise.

The BBC spoke to local Roger Linden, who says his latest frustrated speed test result showed he was on a download rate of just 0.7 megabits per second, a situation made all the worse by the fact that rival village Nomansland -- just five miles away -- has fibre, but BT's not yet managed to get it any further down the line.

BT has said the situation might be solved by a combination of local wireless and community fibre packages, but such things tend to take years to come into place.

The incendiary Openreach van model was built and rebranded "Won't reach" by Templeton resident Adam Short, who said: "Trying to run my business from home is nigh on impossible at times, and I'm one of the lucky ones because I have a 4G signal on the roof with some specialist kit." [BBC]



