Part of the Overground is Joining London's Nighttime Transport Service

You live in London? Great. Are you visiting London for some nights on the town? Cool, pay attention. The rest of you can turn around and go back to whatever it was you were doing, because the fact part of London's Overground service will now running at night doesn't really affect you lot.

Following the launch of the Night Tube last August, running on the Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly, Central, and Victoria lines, TfL has announced that a section of the Overground will start running all night on Friday and Saurdays. Starting on 15th December, the new service will run between New Cross Gate and Dalston Junction.

📣 London Overground will be joining the #nighttube service.

📆 From December 15 trains will run between New Cross Gate and Dalston Junction [ro] pic.twitter.com/6zMXXNR4pq — BBC London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) November 20, 2017

It's hoped that it will offer a £170-£200 million boost to London's economy, and since the line goes over the Thames it means people trying to get home don't need to worry about finding a taxi driver willing to go South of the river. Nor do you need to support evil companies like Uber to get home.

The all-night service will then connect to Highbury and Islington sometime next year.

More Transport Posts: