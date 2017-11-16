Razer Blackwidow Ultimate Adds Spill Protection

I'm a simple man. I like simple things, like keyboards that go 'clack' and don't have any bells and whistles. The latest Razer Blackwidow Ultimate mechanical keyboard does one of those things and includes a new feature that I never realised I wanted: spill protection.

Razer's latest keyboard packs a similar list of features to past versions of the Blackwidow Ultimate: Razer Green mechanical switches, programmable keys and a range of lighting settings. The big improvement comes from changes that protect against spills.

The keyboard has an IP54 rating, meaning that it has been tested to provide protection from splashes in any direction and limited protection from dust. You won't be taking this shiny piece of hardware to any pool parties but now you can be less concerned about errant cups of tea.

Razer Blackwidow Ultimate keyboards are available now through Razerzone for £110.

