Reading Rocket Man Sets Low High Speed Best

Richard Browning should henceforth be referred to as Rocket Man, after setting a weird world record in the niche of wearable transport.

Browning is now officially the fastest man ever to have flown in a jet pack controlled by the movements of his own body, after his homemade wearable engine creation got him up to just over 32mph above a local lake.

His business, Gravity Industries, was behind the attempt, with the Iron Man cosplay suit powered by six kerosene burners. It is therefore unlikely to pass safety tests in time to become this year's Christmas must have device among the super rich.

He also smashed it into the lake on a later run, so that's probably it for this season. [Sky News]

Cover image: Gravity Industries