Sky is Launching a New Channel that Will Only Show Superhero Movies

If you can't get enough of all the superhero movies that are hitting the cinema, and why wouldn't you, you'll be happy to hear that Sky is launching a brand new channel that show nothing but the costumed antics of various film stars.

Sky Cinema Superheroes launches today on channel 304, and will run until 3rd December. It's designed to coincide with the release of Justice League this Friday, though sadly it doesn't sound like it'll be getting any films not based on Marvel or DC (sorry, Hellboy).

Specifically mentioned in the announcement are Deadpool, The Dark Knight, and Sam Raimi's best-two-out-of-three Spider-Man trilogy. Also coming are new releases in the form of Doctor Strange and Batman v Superman, while today's TV guide also shows Captain America: Civil War, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Ghost Rider.

So if you want to get your geek on and watch some superhero-based flicks, then you know where to go. Sky TV customers will need a Sky Movies subscription,which will add an additional £10 onto your monthly bill. The films are also available on-demand and through Now TV.



