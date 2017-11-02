Sky's Launching its Three Christmas Movie Channels From Next Week

Halloween is over, and unless you count Black Friday as a national holiday there's nothing stopped everyone from going full on Christmas. Sky is sticking with its annual traditions, and has announced that three new movie channels will be available to subscribers over the Christmas period - starting next week.

Coming up first is the aptly named Sky Cinema Christmas, set to be on the air between 8th November and 31st December. Available on channel 303, it'll show a wide range of Christmas movies so you can enjoy all the sickeningly festive themes whenever you like. That's around 1,200 hours worth of films being pumped out, so you've got your work cut out for you if you want to see every single one.

Next up is Sky Cinema Classics, which is decidedly not Christmas themed. That'll be available between 18th and 26th December, though the channel number has yet to be confirmed. As the name suggests it'll be showing classic movies, with the likes of The Italian Job, The Great Escape, The Godfather, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang mentioned by Sky.

Finally we have Sky Cinema Musicals which will be on from 27th December until 7th January. Again we don't have a channel number, but surprisingly it'll be showing movies filled with songs. Who would've guessed? Highlights include Grease, Frozen, and The Phantom of the Opera.

The channels will be available to Sky Cinema customers for no extra cost, and existing Sky TV customers will be able to upgrade their package for an additional £10 a month (on an 18 month contract). The films will also be available on Now TV, in case you don't want to sign up for a full Sky TV subscription.

