Stranger Things Almost Killed Off One of the Kids

Even though they easily could have ended up being insufferable, the young actors at the centre of Stranger Things are actually endearing and charming as hell. But back when the Duffer Brothers were first dreaming the series up, they had every intention of killing one of those lovable kids on screen.

While speaking at Chapman University, the Duffer Brothers explained how at one point in the show’s development, when Stranger Things was still being pitched as a limited series, they planned for Eleven to die after her fight with the Demogorgon.

Said Ross Duffer:

“Maybe I shouldn’t say this because I like to pretend that it was all planned out, but it was originally pitched as a limited series. So it was like, Eleven was gonna sacrifice herself and save the world and then that was gonna be it, because there was a moment where limited series were a big deal.”

Because Netflix is in the business of making money, the series went on to be crafted as a larger story—necessitating Eleven’s eventual return from the Upside Down. Here’s the thing, though. At some point, somebody on this show is gonna die. Someone important. (Sorry, Bob and Barb.) It’s only a matter of time before one of the gang bites the dust, but who will it be? [CinemaBlend]