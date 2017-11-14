Super Slo-Mo Footage of Swords Slicing Water Bottles Will Satisfy Your Ninja Fantasies

When people fantasise about being ninjas, they’re not day-dreaming about sneaking up on their enemies; it’s all about the sword play. The Slow Mo Guys are no exception, and realised that playing around with a katana would result in some spectacular slo-mo footage.

It takes a few harrowing practice swings to get the sword to cleanly slice through a line of ten plastic bottles, but once the blade’s on target, the results are amazing—and even more so when slowed to 2,000 frames per second. One of the bottle tops even lands perfectly on the table still full of water. We just don’t recommend trying this at home. Leave these kinds of dangerous stunts for the professionals/views-seeking YouTube pseudo-celebrities. [YouTube]

