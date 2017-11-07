The Cancelled Justice League Mortal Could've Had a Video Game Tie-In Written by Dwayne McDuffie

When George Miller’s planned 2009 Justice League film was canned by Warner Bros, it went down as one of the biggest missed opportunities in superheroic media. And now we know more about the game that could’ve gone along with it.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this particular tie-in—some cancelled builds and design information have popped up now and then since its cancellation and repurposing as 2011's pretty-okay Green Lantern: Rise of the Manhunters. But now, thanks to journalist Liam Robertson’s work with Did You Know Gaming, we know more about the arc of the project, and it’s interesting stuff.

The game, which was to be an action title featuring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and The Flash (no love for Aquaman, y’all), was conceived as a promotional tie-in with Miller’s cancelled Justice League Mortal project. Tonally, the game would have taken inspiration from the DC Animated Universe, particularly Justice League Unlimited, and was being penned by the late Dwayne McDuffie. The story would have followed the Justice League as they did battle with a variety of supervillains before learning that their fights were all orchestrated as a plot by Mongol, culminating in a battle across a version of War World being pulled into the Phantom Zone.

Regardless of the quality of the game, that’s a pretty neat story idea. As for what happened to the title, changing plans in the Warner Bros. film division ended up delaying the game into oblivion, and code from it was cannibalized for the aforementioned Green Lantern project.

Get the full story with the video below.