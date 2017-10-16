The End Credit Scene of Thor: Ragnarok Could Have Been Something Very, Very Different

By now you probably know that Thor: Ragnarok has two end credit scenes. The first is the big one that ties into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. The second, which is much more appropriate to the film, is a funny little aside and director Taika Waititi revealed it was one of just many choices he had for the ending.

Since we’re talking about the end of Thor: Ragnarok, this is in order.

For more information on the first scene, check out our spoiler article on the film itself. But in the second scene, we revisit the Grandmaster, who has a relatively unresolved arc in the body of the film.

“We always wanted to have something with Jeff [Goldblum], just to show he wasn’t dead,” Waititi told io9. “It leaves it open, and who knows what will happen after that.”

So the first scene, with Thanos’ ship, was scripted. But the second one, with the Grandmaster giving himself up to the Sakaaran people, was not.

“[That] just part of probably an hour long improv session that Jeff and I did on set where I was standing there, feeding him lines,” Waititi said. “There’s another version where he’s singing the Sakaaran National Anthem. So there’s all these great bits that didn’t make it in the film, but will hopefully make it onto the DVD.”

But that wasn’t the only possible outcome from the Grandmaster. Speaking to Collider, Waititi said that shot a scene where the Grandmaster and Topaz snuck onto the ship at the end of the film and headed towards Earth.

“[It was] those two in the crowd of the Asgardians and he pushes through and goes, ‘I’ve never heard of this Earth place but… We got to keep a low profile.’ And they kind of put these blankets over their heads and disband into the crowd,” Waititi said.

That scene may also end up on the DVD but it’s much more understandable why it wouldn’t make the film. If you place a character somewhere specific in the MCU, it has to pay off later. The Grandmaster’s fate as it stands now leaves the character wide open. What the scenes do reveal though is the MCU is not done with the Grandmaster just yet.

Thor: Ragnarok is now in cinemas.

More Marvel Posts: