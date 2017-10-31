The Flash Is About to Go All Rick and Morty on Us

Despite both featuring teams of super scientists who’ve spent more than their fair share traversing the multiverse, The Flash and Rick and Morty aren’t exactly two shows that people immediately associate with one another. That’s all about to change, though, and it’s Harrison Wells’ fault. (Of course.)

During The Flash’s last season, Team Flash had the pleasure of meeting not one, not two, but three alternate universe versions of Harrison Wells (in addition to the Earth-2 version met the pervious season), a character that actor Tom Cavanagh seems unlikely to ever grow tired of portraying. With that madness in the show’s back pocket, The Flash’s writers went back to the drawing board and thought to themselves “How can we make next season even more Wells-ian?” With a whole council of them, that’s how.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cavanagh described how stories about other Wells’ in past seasons of The Flash have all been building up to this season’s Council of Wells, an interdimensional council of Wells from multiple realities who all come together to discuss multiversal issues. Said Cavanagh:

“We had a sprinkling of it when they were on their quest for H.R. Wells last year where we had Hells Wells, Mime Wells, and Steampunk Wells, and so that was just a one-off, but that got everybody’s juices flowing like, ‘If we were to do that, what would that look like with there being a Council of Wells that could convene? We thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be completely obnoxious and shameless when I get ahold of it,’ and it is proving to be super obnoxious and ultra-shameless in hopefully the most appealing way.”

Because Harrison Wells (and this Council of his) don’t exist in the Flash comics, Cavanagh was able to work with The Flash writers to come up with a bunch of new personalities for the various Wells(es?) he’ll be portraying. Though Cavanagh didn’t out and out say it, the Council of Wells sounds an awful lot like the Council of Ricks introduced in the third season of Rick and Morty.

Both councils are filled with alternate versions of brilliant men who, at times, have been known to turn evil and attempt to destroy the world. The Council of Ricks ended up having to deal with a traitor within their ranks and if Wells’ personalities that we’ve seen so far are any indication, it’s likely that he’ll have to have a rather stern talking to (with himself) as well.