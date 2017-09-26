The Grand Tour Returns to Amazon Prime on 8th December

We finally know when the second series of The Grand Tour will hit Amazon's Prime Video service. It's a bit late this year, probably down to Clarkson's pneumonia, Hammond's continued habit of crashing cars, and James May's haircut, but the first episode will debut on 8th December.

And here's a trailer, accompanied by the sultry tones of Paul McCartney and Wings. Fitting that these reckless daredevils would drive along to Live and Let Die, even if the Guns N Roses version is better.

It's the usual affair. Flashy cars, driving too fast, America, and Clarkson yelling at things. If you liked the last series, you'll probably like this one too.

