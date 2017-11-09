The iPhone X is the Best Phone for Photos Ever

Let's be honest — our smartphones today are more camera than they are phone. We use them to document our lives with images and video as much as we use them to message and check up on Facebook and Instagram. And apparently if you're looking for a phone that takes great photos, you can't go past the £1,000 iPhone X. It's the best phone you can buy right now when it comes to snapping still photos.

The latest and greatest iPhone is the best you can get for snapping still photos, according to independent text lab DxOMark, which pitted the all-screen Apple handset against its recent competitors like the Huawei Mate 10 Pro and the Google Pixel 2.

It's largely the new f/2.4 telephoto lens, which is optically image stabilised, that helps raise the X's score above that of the iPhone 8 Plus it's competing directly against. The Galaxy Note8 is still the top performer when it comes to 2x zoom photos, but DxOMark says the iPhone's software background blur is a little less aggressive and results in slightly better bokeh than Samsung's first dual-camera phone. The X also edges out Apple's other recent launch when it comes to photo exposure and colour performance.

The iPhone X doesn't edge out the barnstorming Google Pixel 2's overall score, which performs marginally worse with photos but slightly better with video. [DxOMark]

