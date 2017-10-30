The Last Jedi Will Feature the Only Thing Cuter Than a Porg: A Baby Porg

The porgs have been featured heavily in the promotional and merchandising campaigns for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and for good reason: They’re adorable. Turns out, the movie is going to go one step further down the path to the cuteness singularity.

Today on The Star Wars Show, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy discusses the talent of Rian Johnson, saying, “He just has such an incredibly fertile imagination. There’s a brief little moment in The Last Jedi where there’s a porg, and then there’s a little baby porg next to it.”

If there’s anything more to that anecdote, Kennedy never shares it, as the host rightly focuses on the important revelation at hand here. There are baby porgs in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Little, tiny babies with their big eyes and their flappy arms, causin’ mischief for all the mommy and daddy porgs. Just bein’ babies. Just think about it. It’ll brighten your day.

The quote is about 3:25 into this.

Related: Kathleen, how does one acquire a baby porg? Asking for a friend. [Twitter]