The Rocky Mountains Painted With Autumn Colours Are a Treat For Your Eyes

Shot on location at the Rocky Mountain National Park, the latest timelapse from More Than Just Parks captures the beauty of the iconic mountain range through all four seasons. But the highlight is undoubtedly when the stunning colours of autumn arrive, turning the park into a living painting.

The short film is also a good way to justify that 4K TV you’ve been debating, because watching Rocky Mountain 8K on a tiny smartphone screen will feel like you’re cheating your eyeballs out of a grander experience. [Vimeo via More Than Just Parks]