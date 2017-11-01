The Samsung Galaxy S8's Oreo Beta Programme Just Kicked Off in the UK

Oreo has been on Google devices for a short time, and now two of the latest Samsung handsets will get access to the latest version of Android thanks to a new beta programme that just kicked off here in the UK.

Anyone with a Galaxy S8 or S8+ (evidently the Note 8 isn't quite so lucky) can sign up for the new beta in the Samsung Members app. Just tap 'Register GalaxyBeta Program' to sign up, using your Samsung ID if you have one (you probably will, since I seem to recall mine asked me to create one when I activated it). If you don't have one, you'll be prompted to create one.

It doesn't take long, and once you've signed up you can find the software update waiting for you in the usual section of the settings menu. Space is quite limited though, with only 5,000 slots available. So don't miss out your chance to update!

The beta is also set to go live in the US and South Korea later today, but we here in the UK got it first for some reason. First we get Marvel movies early, now this. What a time to be alive.

There's no indication of how long the beta is going to last, or if and when the Oreo update will hit other Samsung devices. The Note 8 shouldn't be that far off, right? I assume the S7 will eventually get it as well, but probably not until a decent chunk of 2018 has passed us by. [Sammobile via BGR]

