There Are Several New Poe-ments of Footage In These Last Jedi TV Spots

We’ve reached the final phase of marketing for Star Wars: The Last Jedi: the copious TV spots. Several have come online in the last couple of days, all with a little new footage, but nothing too spoilery.

Unless you consider Poe Dameron being a fucking badass a spoiler.

Here’s the first new spot, which has probably the biggest new piece of footage, the conversation between Poe and Leia, followed by Fast and Furious: Last Jedi Edition.

Here's a more widespread spot, with a few new Rey and Finn shots in there.

Here’s a short but sweet spot with a nice new Finn moment.

Finally, here’s an older spot that’s you may or may not have seen before. Basically just a recut of the last trailer, with a few extra moments.

This is just the beginning of these spots. With a month to go, you will almost certainly begin to see them on TV, online, and some will probably have a lot more footage. We’ll keep you updated.

And yes, you read that right. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is just a month away. [via Collider]

