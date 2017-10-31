This Captivating Sci-Fi Short Film Was Randomly Generated By a Computer

We wouldn’t blame you for thinking that Julius Horsthuis spent weeks designing and animating his sci-fi short, Fraktaal, using 3D software. But as the artist reveals, “It so happens that I’m a lazy animator.” So he instead relied on complex mathematical fractal patterns to automatically generate the alien worlds and cities visited in his film.

We’ve seen Horsthuis’ use of fractals in CG animation before, but in the aptly-named, Fraktaal, it’s easy to forget you’re actually watching the results of mathematical algorithms spitting out random data. At what point will the next Hollywood sci-fi blockbuster be just a mouse click away? [Vimeo via The Awesomer]