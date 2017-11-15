watch this

This Gigantic Version of Nintendo's Original Handheld Games Needs Two People to Play It

By Andrew Liszewski

Before the Switch, before the 3DS, and even before the Game Boy, Nintendo had the Game & Watch: a series of handheld video games that were primitive by today’s standards, but mind-blowing to ‘80s kids. And they made such an impression on computer scientist Thomas Tilley that he recently created a gigantic version of the toy built around a 46-inch LCD display.

Aside from the flatscreen and a hidden laptop running a Flash-based recreation of the simple Octopus game, everything else in this over-sized Game &amp; Watch—17 times larger than the original—was part of a custom build that took about six months to fabricate. Sure, its size might negate the best part of the original Game &amp; Watch devices, but I’d rather have this hanging on my wall than a questionable da Vinci. [YouTube via Hackaday]

