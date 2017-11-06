This is What Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor Will be Wearing

The 11th series of Doctor Who has begun filming, starring Jodie Whittaker in the titular role. While we've already seen the Doctor herself, and who she'll be travelling with, the BBC has just revealed an important part of any Doctor's arsenal: the clothes.

Clothing is one of those things that makes each Doctor distinct, like Tom Baker's giant scarf, Colin Baker's monstrous coat, or Matt Smith's exceptionally cool bow tie and Fez combo. Here's what Whittaker's 13th Doctor will be wearing on screen. At least at some point, given how some Doctors have a tendency to change their outfits semi-regularly.

It's pretty casual, though it's clear that the sex change hasn't made the Doctor any less fond of big coats and boots. Or braces, for that matter. That probably means the inside will be getting an upgrade too.

You'll also notice that the Tardis itself has changed. Gone is the St John's Ambulance logo, none of the windows are blacked out, and the white sign in front of the phone hatch is now black. The paint also looks a bit darker, though that might just be the light.

Jodie Whittaker will debut in this year's Christmas special, which also features David Bradley as the First Doctor. The 11th series is currently filming, and is set to debut sometime next year. She'll be joined by companions Yasmin (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Graham (Bradley Walsh).