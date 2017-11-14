This Photographer Turned a Primary School Science Experiment Into a Phenomenal Short Film

Using iron powder to teach kids about the magic of magnets has been a staple of primary school science for decades. The tiny iron particles are seemingly brought to life in the presence of a powerful magnet; an effect that filmmaker Roman De Giuli manages to turn into a moving masterpiece with closeup photography and moody lighting.

Everything you see in De Giuli’s short film, Matereality, was shot using practical effects. In addition to iron powder and magnets, he also introduced reflective pigments and glitter to add another level of eye candy to the complex, ever-evolving patterns the iron powder creates.

[Terracollage]

More Watch this Posts: