Unexploded WWII Bomb Actually a Courgette

An old German man started having war flashbacks last week, when he found what appeared to be an unexploded WWII bomb in his vegetable patch. He called in the police and everything, who attended his house in Betten, in the Baden-Württemberg region to investigate.

Only it wasn't a bomb. It was a rogue courgette. You know those little green courgettes that you never buy in the supermarket? Well, if you leave them growing on the plant they turn into marrows; that's a little gardener secret that only gardeners know. There isn't really such a thing as a marrow plant, they're just courgettes gone rogue. And literally no one knows what to do with them, so they get put in a cupboard to rot, or given to someone else to put in their cupboard to rot.

So this bloke had obviously grown some courgettes earlier in the year, missed one or forgotten about it, and then surprised himself when it emerged from its rotting autumnal canopy all huge and black and threatening. The man took care of disposing of it himself once his mistake had been uncovered, with police admitting that the 40cm beast did indeed look a little bit like a bomb.

It's in his cupboard now. He's thinking about turning it into chutney, but never will. [The Local]

