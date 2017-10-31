VPN Deals of the Week

When installing a new app many users don’t even consider the security implications of the permissions being requested and malicious apps are often granted access to your photos or even your camera without a real purpose for doing so. In this case due diligence is required when downloading and installing new apps but how can you protect your mobile devices from external threats on the networks you connect to throughout the day? By using a VPN to connect to the Internet, you can help protect your devices on public Wi-Fi or any other network where a third party may try to gain access to your sensitive data.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

These are the best deals we found for keeping our laptops and smartphones safe on any network:

ZenMate - Just $38.40 for 12 months

ZenMate is a highly user-friendly VPN provider that is a great choice for novice users just getting started with a VPN. The company’s Windows client is also highly streamlined and can be configured in just a few clicks. ZenMate has servers in over 30 locations worldwide and is currently giving new customers 40% off when they sign up today.

Buffered VPN - Great Performance at $99 per year

This VPN offers impressive speeds and low latency which makes for a very responsive browsing experience. Buffered VPN has servers across 37 locations worldwide and the service supports up to five simultaneous connections. The company also keeps no logs on its customers which will help protect your privacy online.

Hotspot Shield - Lifetime license for $139.99

Hotspot Shield has 2,000 servers across 20 locations and supports up to five devices. This VPN offers great download speeds at a competitive price and users can browse privately from all over the world using virtual locations. Hotspot Shield even offers a free 7-day trial so that new users can test out this VPN for themselves.

