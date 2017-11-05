VPN Deals of the Week

Accessing local content while travelling or living abroad has become increasingly difficult as streaming services or apps like BBC’s iPlayer have begun to use region blocks to prevent users from accessing their content based on their IP address. However by using a VPN to connect to the Internet, you can easily change your IP address to one from your home country which will let you bypass region blocks and access your favourite content while simultaneously improving the security of all of your devices.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

These are the best deals we found to help us bypass region blocks to access local content from anywhere in the world:

1. NordVPN - 2 Years for only $79

NordVPN is an ultra secure VPN provider with 1015 servers across 59 locations and support for six devices. The company also includes a number of security focused extras such as 2048-bit encryption, strong DNS leak protection, an automatic kill switch and the option to pay in Bitcoin. NordVPN is also currently offering a massive 72% discount off when you purchase a two year plan using the code 2YSpecial2017.

2. TunnelBear - Just $59.88 for 1 year

This easy-to-use VPN offers a wide range of desktop and mobile clients that are great for beginners just getting started with a VPN. TunnelBear has 1,000 servers across 20+ locations with support for up to five simultaneous connections. The company also offers a free option with a 500MB monthly data cap but with this deal you can increase it to 5GB.

3. IPVanish - From $62.28 a year

IPVanish keeps no logs on its users which helps protect your privacy online. This VPN also offers excellent download speeds and supports unlimited P2P traffic as well five simultaneous connections. IPVanish has 700 servers across 60+ locations with more than 40,000 IPs available to its users and currently new customers can get 57% Off when they sign up today.

Check out the best VPN services of 2017 and visit thebestvpnfor.me to get the best VPN deals and offers on the market, straight from our VPN team.