Watch a Paramotorist Catch a Paper Plane While Flying 2,000 Feet in the Air

If you’re looking for a relaxing way to start the weekend, I highly recommend Tucker Gott’s flying videos on YouTube. He takes to the air using a parachute and a propeller strapped to his back, which gives him the freedom to try fun stunts like launching and catching a paper aeroplane in mid-air.

The ease with which Gott takes the skies, navigates his local surroundings, and lands again makes you wonder if we should just give paramotors to every commuter, instead of spending millions of dollars trying to make flying cars happen. The only downside I can see would be thousands of paper planes slowly gliding down into our towns and cities. [YouTube via Laughing Squid]

