Watch FX Wizards Create the Best Part of Valerian: The Movie's Elaborate Spaceships

The silver lining of blockbuster sci-fi movies that end up being critical and box office disappointments is that you still get to see a bunch of neat spaceships on the big screen. But if, like most people, you didn’t bother seeing Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in the cinema, at least check out this visual effects breakdown reel showing Rodeo FX’s work on bringing the movie’s elaborate spaceships to life.

When watching a behind-the-scenes visual effects reel like this for a big-budget movie that ended up being a flop, it’s hard not to feel bad for the talented artists who dedicated months of their professional lives bringing these ships, characters, and worlds to life through computer graphics. They still get paid for their work (mostly) but it’s hard to brag about the scene you helped create when none of your friends actually saw the movie.

[Vimeo via Art of VFX]