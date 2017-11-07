Watch This Incredibly Talented Artist Create a Self-Portrait While Painting Backwards

I couldn’t even accurately trace a photo of myself to create a self-portrait that looked anything like me. But artist Ewan McClure manages to make a masterpiece by looking at his face and the canvas in a mirror, which must have been incredibly frustrating as all of his brush movements would have been reversed as he reached around to the front of the canvas to paint.

I struggle to shave my face without cutting myself while staring into the mirror each morning, but McClure’s painting, which took about three hours of trial-and-error, ends up looking like a remarkable portrait himself that wouldn’t look out of place hanging in a fine art gallery. [YouTube via The Awesomer]