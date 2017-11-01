Welsh Sex Robot Needs a Head Manufacturer

Samantha, the sex robot from Wales that set the internet on fire recently (but you can call yours Rita if you want), is nearing production. The only thing holding it back is a head. They spent so much time on the tits and arse that everyone forgot women also have heads. It's the perfect 2017 metaphor.

According to Wales Online, the £3,500 lonely man assistant is being mass produced in China, or at least the bodies of it are. They're currently looking for a partner to build around 5,000 heads and the electronics that fit inside the skull, plus there will probably be a need to make a fatter than usual tongue and have a mouth that can be removed and turned inside out for cleaning purposes, and it'll have to have really strong ears. And hair that smells just like mummy's.

Samantha's co-inventor Arran Lee Squire said: We are looking to mass produce the head for Samantha. We are having so many orders and are struggling to meet demand. We would very much like a company in North Wales to mass produce the head, including skull electronics." [Wales Online]

More Robots Posts: