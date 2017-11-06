You Can Now Control Smart TVs With Amazon's Alexa

Back at IFA Toshiba were raving about their new smart TVs that had Amazon's Alexa built in, meaning you could control them without having to retrieve the remote from its home down the back of the sofa. Today Amazon has announced that its adding TVs to the Smart Home API, to make this more widely available.

That makes having a smart TV useful, particularly since you can't use the Fire TV's Alexa Remote to do anything other than control that little box. It's no good if you want to watch a Blu-ray or play Call of Duty.

Commands available in the API include:

“Alexa, turn on the TV”

“Alexa, change the channel to BBC One HD”

“Alexa, fast forward”

“Alexa, make it louder”

“Alexa, switch input to Blu-ray”

TV developers ca utilise the API in their products without having to develop a specific skill - therefore meaning the user doesn't need to ask for Alexa to do as much.

Amazon has announced that Sony's new 4K HDR Android TVs will utilise Alexa for voice commands, as will Logitech's range of Harmony devices. So soon you'll be using your Echo Dot to control the TV, which doesn't come with the problem of batteries that aren't quite in properly.

