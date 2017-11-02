You Can Thank the Ghostbusters Reboot for all the Comedy in Thor: Ragnarok

The reaction to the Ghostbusters reboot was always a bit, erm, negative, to put it lightly. The final film wasn't exactly bad, but it wasn't all that good either - except for the inclusion of Chris Hemsworth as Kevin, the dumb blonde receptionist. It turns out that role helped transform the newly released Thor: Ragnarok from a Shakespearean drama and into a full-blown comedy.

Talking with Jimmy Fallon, Chris Hemsworth admitted that he was bored of playing Thor, but his experiences on Saturday Night Live and the Ghostbusters reboot convinced him he should try and play Thor in a more comedic way.

“I did Saturday Night Live, I did Vacation, did Ghostbusters, and kind of was having fun improvising, and then thought, ‘God, we could do more of that in Thor.’ And thankfully, the Marvel guys said, ‘Yeah, go for it’ – and we did. And I got to say, laughing for six months, shooting the movie, and mucking around with your mates, is the best way to go to work, if you can even call it that.”

It probably helps that Marvel hired Taika Waititi to direct, seeing as how he's best known for producing comedy. As we've mentioned before (way down near the bottom of the page), Waititi's pitch was pretty unique and that unique comedy-centric style was something that resonated with Hemsworth on set - leading to the two pushing for more comedy in the film.

And it worked. Not only is Ragnarok hilarious and incredibly fun to watch, it's also got a 94 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That makes it the joint highest rated MCU film, tied with Iron Man, and two per cent higher than The Avengers. [Screenrant]

