Your Facebook Friends Can Make Every Decision For You Now

Should I cut my hair: Y/N? What should I have for dinner: Indian/Thai? Will I overuse the new polling feature on Facebook rolling out from today: undoubtedly/definitely?

You've probably seen it on Instagram or Messenger, and now Facebook is launching the ability for us all to ask our friends a question - and you can use GIFs and images to make them even shinier.

Here's how to create a poll:

Open Facebook and click "What's on your mind" if you're on a profile, or "Write Something" if you're posting to a Page.

Select the "Polls" icon to create a poll.

Write your question into the status box where it says "Ask a question" and fill in the two options you want people to choose between. There's no limit to how long your question can be, and for each option you'll have a 25 character limit.

Upload your own images or choose from the thousands of GIFs available to add a visual component to the poll.

Set when you want your poll to expire- it can be a day, a week, or a custom time frame.

Post your poll and watch the votes come in!

Votes will be transparent - you and everyone else will be able to see who voted, and what they voted for.

So that leaves just one question. Will this change your Facebook experience: Y/N?

Gizmodo Australia is gobbling up the news in a different timezone, so check them out if you need another Giz fix.

More Facebook Posts: