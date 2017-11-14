Your Roomba's Also a Half-Decent Nanny

Need to run downstairs to fetch the laundry? Or maybe there’s a phone call you just have to take? Life with a baby can make even the smallest chores feel like a herculean task if you don’t have a nanny. But it turns out, if you keep your floors clean using a robot, maybe you do have a nanny and just didn’t realize it.

The mileage on this new parent lifehack will vary depending on how comfortable your child is with being dragged around the house on an automaton. But this infant seems suitably entertained and comforted by a Roomba going about its cleaning routine. Any robo-hoover large enough to plop a child onto can serve as a temporary nanny in a pinch; just be careful of loose clothing, and social services eventually banging on your door.

