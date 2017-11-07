YouTube MP4: How to Download and Save YouTube to HD MP4 format

There are a lot reasons for wanting to download a video from YouTube, or any number of similar video hosting sites. You may need to reclaim your own content as a back-up, there may be a tutorial you know you’re going to need when your data connection is going to be spotty, and so on.

YouTube Red isn’t an option, because it only works on YouTube and it isn’t even available in the UK. Thankfully there is a solution in the form of WinX YouTube Downloader , which lets you download YouTube videos in HD MP4 format. The best part, though, is that it’s completely free. There are no bundles, adverts, or hidden fees lurking around.

WinX YouTube Downloader is compatible with over 300 video-hosting sites including YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, and Dailymotion, offering a selection of resolutions, file sizes, and formats for you to choose from. The main format, however, is HD MP4 , because that particular format is more widely accepted by different players and devices - and its compression ensures you get great file sizes without sacrificing video quality.

But rather than making this sound like an over enthusiastic sales pitch we’re going to show you just how easy it is to use this free YouTube Downloader for yourself by taking you through the whole process.

Go to the official download page for WinX YouTube Downloader to download the software, then install it on your machine. Click the appropriate button for your machine’s operating system (Windows 10 and Mac OSX are both supported)

Once installed, you can open the software to come to this screen:

When you have a video you want to download, click the large blue button.

This window will pop up. In some cases WinX YouTube Downloader will have detected the link in your clipboard and will have it ready for you automatically. If not paste it into the box and click analyse.

Once analysed, WinX YouTube Downloader will show you the video you want to download, including running time, plus a number of resolution and formatting options for you to browse.

It defaults to MP4 in the maximum resolution of the video in question, unless you change it in the settings.

As you can see in the settings menu (the big gear at the top of the screen) supported video formats are MP4, FLV, WEBM, and 3GP. If you don’t like MP4 you can choose one of the other three as the default.

If you’d rather not have the maximum resolution, you can change that in the settings menu as well. YouTube Downloader supports everything from 144p all the way up to 3072p (better known as 4K). Naturally you can’t download a video in resolution higher than the original.

Once you’ve selected the format and resolution the video will be added to your queue. It won’t physically download until you hit the Download button, though, so don’t forget to do that.

As you can see there is a button for converting the video to different formats. This isn’t a feature of YouTube Downloader on its own, and clicking this button will take you to a webpage where you can upgrade to the Deluxe version that lets you download, convert and edit videos all in one go - available at a lowest possible price we could find in the market.

As you can see here you can also add multiple videos to your queue, rather than doing them all one at a time.

Better still, if you hit the download button YouTube Downloader will automatically download all the videos in your queue one after the other. So you don’t need to keep coming back to set each download going.

If a song has already been downloaded, it won’t be downloaded twice. Once each download has finished it will open up the folder you originally saved it to. That way you can do with it as you please.

You can always use WinX YouTube Downloader as a media player instead, if you prefer, just to see that the videos are working properly.

And that’s how everything is done. Nice and easy, right?

If you like the look of how simple everything was, you can download WinX YouTube Downloader for yourself right here . As mentioned before it’s totally free, with no adverts, hidden costs, or premium features locked away. And don’t forget it’s not just YouTube, there are over 300 compatible sites for you to choose from.

