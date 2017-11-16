YouTube's Craziest Inventor Built a Giant Sword-Launching Slingshot

Amateur life-risker Joerg Sprave has successfully built custom slingshots capable of firing everything from bowling balls, to Christmas trees, to lethal Lego bricks. His latest creation, a slingshot that can launch full-size swords, is as ludicrous-sounding as it is awesome to see in action.

Sprave’s slingshots are mostly built from wood, but the giant elastics needed to propel a sword that can weigh upwards of four pounds resulted in a weapon that was on the brink of destroying itself before it was actually fired. If Sprave has any plans of one-upping this creation, which seems to be his obsession, he’s going to need to switch to something other than lumber for his home brew arsenal. [YouTube]