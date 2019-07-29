food

McDonald's is Bringing its Spicy McNuggets to the UK for a Limited Time Only Next Month

By Shabana Arif on at

Does anyone else remember when KFC did those spicy chicken things? That dropped off the menu years ago? Well forget that - if you haven't already. McDonald's is rolling out some new spicy nugs complete with Tabasco sauce for your hot fix.

The Spicy Chicken McNuggets are making their UK debut on August 7 and will be available for a limited time only, which we hope is code for a trial. If enough of us flock to our local McD's to buy them, perhaps they'll become a permanent fixture on the menu.

You can buy them in boxes of six, nine, and 20, for when you're not hungry, could go for a light snack, or are feeling slightly peckish, although some silly bugger has messed up the box art it seems. In what world are 20 nugs a "sharebox"? Maybe if me, myself, and I get in on that, but there's no way in hell anyone else is getting a look in.

Priced at £3.19, £3.49, and £4.99 respectively, any sensible person is going to order a minimum of nine and go up from there, but you'll have seven weeks to try out the different sizes and come to the conclusion that 20 is just right.  [Metro]

