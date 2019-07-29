McDonald's is Bringing its Spicy McNuggets to the UK for a Limited Time Only Next Month

Does anyone else remember when KFC did those spicy chicken things? That dropped off the menu years ago? Well forget that - if you haven't already. McDonald's is rolling out some new spicy nugs complete with Tabasco sauce for your hot fix.

The Spicy Chicken McNuggets are making their UK debut on August 7 and will be available for a limited time only, which we hope is code for a trial. If enough of us flock to our local McD's to buy them, perhaps they'll become a permanent fixture on the menu.

You can buy them in boxes of six, nine, and 20, for when you're not hungry, could go for a light snack, or are feeling slightly peckish, although some silly bugger has messed up the box art it seems. In what world are 20 nugs a "sharebox"? Maybe if me, myself, and I get in on that, but there's no way in hell anyone else is getting a look in.

Priced at £3.19, £3.49, and £4.99 respectively, any sensible person is going to order a minimum of nine and go up from there, but you'll have seven weeks to try out the different sizes and come to the conclusion that 20 is just right. [Metro]