Nando's is Coming to the Rescue on Results Day Once Again With Free Food for Students

It's free chicken time at Nando's again as it attempts to stop its target demo from offing itself post-exam results with the allure of peri-peri treats.

Once again, the restaurant is running a promotion to draw in the winners, losers, and everything in-between during exam season. Just rock up your nearest Nando's with your exam results and get yourself a free 1/4 chicken or something from the FireStarter menu if you prefer.

The offer is open to students who bring in the results from their Scottish Highers or National 5, A-levels, and - for the first time - GCSEs, regardless of your performance, which doesn't actually matter in the grander scheme of things, so calm it down on the crying if you've failed everything, and just enjoy some free grub.

And now that you're potentially going off into the big, wide world, Nando's is giving you your first life lesson: there's no such thing as free shit. Most of the time anyway, but 100 per cent not in the chain's restaurants.

You have to visit a Nando's on results day, with your results, a valid ID, be a legal resident of the UK, and spend £7 on something else to actually participate in the offer. It should go without saying, but obviously swanning in with your 2003 A-level results is going to get you diddly squat. The results have to be from exams taken this year. You can read the Ts&Cs in full on the website.

In case you somehow forgot when your results day is, allow us to refresh your memory:

August 6 - Scottish Highers

August 15 - A-Level results

August 22 - GCSEs

As well as free food, you can also enjoy a careers day that will take place at Nando's Yard, the summer pop-up coming to London for three weeks in August.

Head down there on August 15 for panels and one-to-one sessions with "leaders in the creative industry" including reps from Converse, Island Records, game devs, and more.

So stop your worrying because it's not the end of the world regardless of what that piece of paper says, and focus on the bigger picture, which involves free chicken.