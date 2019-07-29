Samsung Thinks Pink With the Latest Galaxy Note 10 Leak

With Unpacked only a week away, another render of the Galaxy Note 10 has leaked, this time in yoghurt pink, and honestly, you have to ask yourself if Samsung is just leaking this shit itself at this point.

The images are from Roland Quandt from WinFuture just like the first ones we saw of a lovely-looking bluey-purple variant. The pink handset is shown with a matching pink stylus, which is somewhat in line with the blue/purple one and its vibrant blue stylus.

The pink in the render is a little garish for my tastes, particularly if it's a solid shade as pictured. Presumably both the Note 10 and the Note 10+ will be available in the same colours, so you won't have to make the tough choice between having a smaller handset in your desired colour or the larger handset that will have far more bells and whistles but isn't as appealing.

So far, leaked colours include Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black

Unpacked is scheduled for August 7 and you'll probably be able to pre-order yourself a Note 10 or Note 10+ immediately after it ends, and while we haven't had official word on the pricing, don't expect to be shelling out less than a grand. [Pocket-Lint]