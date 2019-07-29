The Former Flash Directors Make a Saving Throw for the Dungeons & Dragons Movie

The D&D movie rolls for initiative once more, but this time a new Dungeon Master is in charge. Well, Dungeon Masters.

Variety reports that hot off of their creative-differences-based exit from Warner Bros.’ long in the works, seemingly cursed Flash standalone DC movie, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley will replace now-outgoing director Chris McKay on Paramount’s attempt to bring the legendary tabletop RPG series, Dungeons & Dragons, to the big screen once more. McKay has left the D&D movie to work on his upcoming sci-fi mystery project Ghost Draft, starring Yvonne Strahovski and Chris Pratt.

There have been various iterations of a D&D movie in the works for a while now – Warner Bros. has been trying to get one off the ground since it acquired the rights to the game series and its beloved Forgotten Realms setting in 2015, with several directors, including Rob Letterman, coming and going from the project.

This latest attempt with Goldstein and Daley (a partnership that saw them previously pen Spider-Man: Homecoming together) will mark the latest and first under the auspices of Hasbro’s AllSpark Productions, the merchandise-maker and Wizards of the Coast owner’s new attempt to leverage its popular toy brands like Magic: The Gathering, D&D, and Transformers into a Marvel-esque cinematic empire.

We’ll bring you more on Goldstein and Daley’s plans for the Forgotten Realms and beyond, as we learn them.