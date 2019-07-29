The Honor 20 Pro is Launching in the UK Tomorrow and You Can Get a Free Smartwatch With It

After a lot of wondering about whether we'd ever see the Honor 20 Pro with all of the Huawei rigmarole going on, the handset has been confirmed for a UK launch on August 1.

Being a subsidiary of Huawei, the future of Honor's series of smartphones will inevitably be affected by any restrictions on its parent company, so for those of you who have been waiting for the 20 pro, this will be great news.

The company announced the launch date on its UK Twitter account which has been met with some excitement, most likely because it's the closest to a premium smartphone that the brand has produced.

It's time to #CaptureWonder with the #HONOR20Pro. Packed with a quad rear camera, a 6.26" FullView Display and a 4000mAh battery, the #HONOR20Pro will be available to buy in the UK from 1st August. Let us know your excitement HONOR fans! pic.twitter.com/LI6G4f37Rv — Honor UK (@UKHonor) July 24, 2019

You can pick up the phone for a reasonable £549.99 with the only option being an 8GB/ 256GB model. You can read more on the specs - including its 32-MP selfie cam which the company claims is the highest resolution front-facing cam on the market - in our Honor 20 Pro hands-on review.

The phone's specs are on a par with handsets that will cost you double the price, so it really is a steal, and if you pick it up between August 1-18, you'll get a free Honor Watch Magic smartwatch which usually retails for £180 over at Carphone Warehouse.

Here in the UK the Honor 20 Pro will be available to buy in Phantom Blue as a Carphone Warehouse exclusive, and Phantom Black.