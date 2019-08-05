After Shunning Huawei's Mate 20 X 5G, EE Has Announced That Actually, It Will Be Selling It After All

In the midst of the Huawei shitstorm and EE's launch of its 5G network, the mobile operator removed the Mate 20 X 5G from its lineup – but now it's back and available to pre-order.

Both EE and Vodafone were set to include the handset in their selection of 5G-ready smartphones but both dropped it like a hot potato, which was a mistake, but who doesn't love a hot, fluffy tater?

At the time, CEO of BT’s consumer brands, Marc Allera, said the device had been put "on pause" but added that EE would "hopefully" embrace Huawei's new phone again if and when the mess surrounding it began to clear up. Which is now. So it's made the roster once more.

You'll find it on EE's site in Emerald Green from £59 a month on a range of 5G Smart Plans. Vodafone will likely follow suit, as it did when the EE ditched the Mate 20 X 5G, but for now, there's no sign of it on the website.

Despite being axed from EE and Vodafone, Three, Sky Mobile and Carphone Warehouse swooped in last month to announce the addition of the handset to their own range of 5G devices, where it's also available in the exact same colour.

And here's a handy refresher on the phone's specs just in case you were erring more towards Huawei for your 5G needs, rather than Samsung for example, with its fancy new Galaxy Note 10+ 5G unveiled at Unpacked last night.