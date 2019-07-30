Amazon Is Dropping Support for Its Dash Button at the End of the Month

Amazon's Dash button is getting scrapped - which it announced in March - and now we know that support for the feature will officially end on August 31.

The button has been around in the UK almost three years, and for just a fiver, you could get a brand-specific button to order your brand-specific product with the push of said button. But no more. Now it's all about virtual dash buttons.

"...we have seen continued growth of other shopping options to meet customer needs, including Virtual Dash Button, Dash Replenishment, Alexa Shopping, and Subscribe & Save," explains Amazon.

"With this in mind, starting 31 August 2019, customers will no longer be able to place orders through Dash Button devices globally. Customers can continue reordering products using their free virtual Dash Buttons on the Amazon.co.uk website and mobile app, which are available for the same great brands customers love from Dash Button devices.

"Customers will see that virtual Dash Buttons have already been created to replace current physical Dash Button devices."

So you can still use the buttons, but only the virtual ones, which I guess is somewhat simpler than searching for it and buying it with one-click.

If you're wondering what to do with your old button you can send it back to Amazon who will happily recycle it for you, or you can frame it and pop it on the wall like a weirdo. [Pocket-Lint]