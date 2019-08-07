Another Google Pixel 4 Has Reportedly Been Spotted in the Real World

Google's upcoming Pixel 4 has apparently been spotted out in the world and confirms a lot of the rumours we've already heard.

It's best to take this one with a large helping of salt, given the source, but the smartphone was reportedly spied on a plane, and despite the crappy quality snap provided, The Teen Tech blog post purports to have gotten a pretty good look at it.

The bottom bezel is as tiny as it looks in the photo, and is just as thin as those on the side, with a larger bezel at the top containing a single camera. The model in the photo sported a white rear with the rear quad camera setup housed in a black bump, as already confirmed by Google with the only official pictures of the phone we've seen so far. The now orange power button is said to be on the right side of the phone, above the volume button.

According to the source, they struck up a conversation with the man in possession of the phone and he was happy to have a chinwag about it, saying that Project Soli wasn't fully functional on the prototype. Handy of him to tell a stranger about the details of an unreleased phone that he should probably be keeping under wraps.

Last month, Twitter leaker Ice Universe shared images of what the front of the handset might look like, which featured a large bezel at the top with an oval-shaped cutout on the top right meant for Project Soli, which aren't visible on this latest photo, but that could be down to the lighting and angle.

Someone else reported seeing the phone in London but only snapped a picture of the back, so we don't have much to go on to figure out whether his is a load of bullshit or not.

The latest leaks have been related to the phone's specs, and if they're accurate, we'll be looking at a a 5.7-inch Pixel 4 with 2160 x 1080 HD+ and a 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL with 2960 x 1440. QHD+. Both handsets will have a 90Hz refresh rate making them among the few devices out there to offer the feature, and the battery is going to be a bit shit at 2,800mAH - down from the Pixel 3's 2,915mAH.

These are all rumours for now though, and we'll keep you updated on them all because why wait for an official announcement, when we can speculate wildly on crappy photos someone posts on Twitter.